Chattanooga Girls Rock! Benefit

Mellow Mushroom Waterside 2318 Lifestyle Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Mellow Mushroom at Hamilton Place will be hosting a benefit concert for local nonprofit, Chattanooga Girls Rock! this Sunday, May 6 beginning at 1p.m. A portion of Mellow's sales, along with the $3 cover charge will go towards CGR's scholarship fund for young girls to attend a week-long music camp this summer

Mellow Mushroom Waterside 2318 Lifestyle Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
