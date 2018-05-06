Mellow Mushroom at Hamilton Place will be hosting a benefit concert for local nonprofit, Chattanooga Girls Rock! this Sunday, May 6 beginning at 1p.m. A portion of Mellow's sales, along with the $3 cover charge will go towards CGR's scholarship fund for young girls to attend a week-long music camp this summer
Chattanooga Girls Rock! Benefit
Mellow Mushroom Waterside 2318 Lifestyle Way, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421
