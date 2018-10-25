Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Come out to the rink and experience inline hockey for FREE! This family-friendly event features Chattanooga's finest amateur skaters and high-speed action unlike any other sport can offer. Games begin at 7:00 PM and last approximately one hour. We play at the Chatt Town Skate Park behind the First Tennessee Pavillion.

Info
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Sports
4234886846
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey - 2018-10-25 19:00:00
DI 15.40

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Monday

October 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours