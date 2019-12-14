Local gift giving is better!

Find us indoors during December weekends at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Our Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December offering unique gifts and festive preparations – everything you’ll need for the holiday season!

Shoppers will be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, local foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch.

Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition with festive daily entertainment for the whole family: Sweet Georgia Sound and several other acoustical performers capture the holiday spirit. Don’t miss good ‘ole Santa Claus from 12-3pm for a free photo opportunity each Saturday and Sunday [second and third weekends]. Hot cocoa, warm lunch and spirits are also available to make the shopping occasion a special one.