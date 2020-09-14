The “Chattanooga Monday Night Big Band” will start a concert series inside Founders’ Hall at The Commons in Collegedale on September 14th, and will perform from 7-9 pm. The concert is free - all you need to bring is a lawn chair!

Founders’ Hall is open air and if folks want they can also sit out in the grass. A hotdog vendor will be onsite selling beef and vegetarian hotdogs, chips and drinks. This would be a great opportunity for folks who like to swing dance, just dance or just pull up a lawn chair and enjoy the “Big Band” sound!!!

The Chattanooga Monday Night Big Band had previously played almost every Monday night for years at the Palms nightclub. More information on Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation Inc @ collegedaletomorrow on Facebook.