Chattanooga Raqs!

Chattanooga Raqs! is hosted by local Chattanooga bellydancer Alexandria. Internationally known Bellydance Superstar Petite Jamilla is headlining. The show also features dancers from around the Southeast. The line up includes dance styles from Egypt to India and from Polynesia to the Philippines. The show will be a fun and colorful cultural adventure! Seating is limited.

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
