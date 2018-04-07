Chattanooga Roller Girls Season Opener

The Chattanooga Roller Girls are back for the 2018 season! The first home bout will be Saturday, April 7th at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The doors open at 4pm and the Chattanooga B-team, the B-Railers, kick off the fun at 5pm with a bout against the Nashville Brawl-Stars. The Chattanooga All-Stars face the Nashville All-Stars at 7pm. The event ends around 9pm.

This double header benefits Chattanooga’s first junior roller derby league, the Ruby Regulators. Ruby Regulators Junior Roller Derby is a volunteer operated flat track youth roller derby league where girls ages 10-17 can learn to skate and become a derby girl. See the Rubies show off their skills as they debut at halftime!

Get tickets from your favorite derby folk or online at http://m.bpt.me/3356783 up to the night before the bout. Presale tickets are $10 or $12 at the door. Military with ID is $8, kids aged 6-12 are $5, and kids 5 and under are free. You can also purchase tickets from any of our local sponsors, including Four Bridges Outfitters, Infinity Flux, Neidlov's Breadworks, Swann Chiropractic, or Main Line Ink. This is a family-friendly event where concessions (and even adult beverages) are available for purchase.

For more information regarding what the Chattanooga Roller Girls are rolling into next, visit their Facebook page or chattanoogarollergirls.com.