Chattanooga Singing Circle: Community Sing

Yes, you CAN sing!

This workshop will introduce you to Singing Circle and is for any one who wants to mindfully and joyfully play with the sounds of their own voice in a supportive community environment. We will explore melody, harmony, and simple rounds as we learn new music in a call and response style.

Singing Circles have a long and diverse tradition as a way in which communities celebrate, grieve, share, and connect with one another. This deeply human practice of making music together with songs taught in the oral tradition is open to all who love music and song regardless of age or ability. Mark your calendars and plan to join us for this inter-generational, non-auditioned, community Singing Circle to promote Peace with self, others, and the world around you.

This class has a suggested donation of $10.

About the facilitator:

Naomi Self is a Chattanooga native and lover of music who sings regularly and passionately. She has regularly attended Family Camp at The Omega Institute in Rhinebeck, NY where she has shared in the art of creating community through exploring songs, rhythms, chants, and harmonies in the Singing in the Stream workshop led by Maggie Wheeler and Emile Hassan Dyer. Naomi longs for a world in which we listen deeply to one another, celebrate diversity, and promote peace and justice as together we create thoughtful melodies and harmonies that make our lives and our world a more nurturing space for all.