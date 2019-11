Local artists Mike Crowder and Toby Hewitt will play the Chattanooga Song Circle on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at Pax Breu Ruim at 516 E. Main St.

“Mike and Toby are two excellent local songwriters with great stories in their songs,” said concert host Richard Daigle. “If you love hearing great original songs, come join us.”

Suggested donation is $10 and refreshments will be available for purchase.