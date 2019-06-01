Whether you're an avid gamer or always had a curiosity about tabletop games, CTGF is the premiere event for gaming in Chattanooga. Held on International Tabletop Day, this event is hosted by two local game stores to bring more fun to the community. The event features 12 hours of nonstop board games, RPGs, a used game silent auction, and much more! Food and drink will be available for purchase. Entry is only $10 for a full day of fun! For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/277935809806611/
Chattanooga Tabletop Game Fest
Chattanooga Tabletop Game Fest 1500 Dodds Ave Chattanooga, TN, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
