Chattanooga Theatre Centre Volunteer Awards Celebration

It's Time to Celebrate Our Volunteers!

Join Us for Zoom Party on Saturday, August 29 Nothing, not even a pandemic, will keep us from celebrating our volunteers! Our annual volunteer recognition party is going on as scheduled on Saturday, August 29, only on Zoom this go-round. It's our chance to recognize all of our volunteers for the contributions they made during the 2019-2020 season.

Even though we didn't make it through the whole season, recognition will be given to those who were part of the productions that did make it to the stage and those on the verge of opening night.Awards, previously called the Miss Annie Awards, will be given for outstanding onstage performances in several categories, as well as for contributions off stage and behind the scenes. And this year, we'll be joined by volunteers from the Youth Theatre, many of whom will be recognized with Sonia Young Awards for Excellence.

The event will begin with a virtual social gathering at 7:30 p.m., with the program starting at 8 p.m.

Register in advance for the Zoom meeting by clicking here:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIodOmhqTkjGtFHI0YfHUuZto_vkv-T9JRq

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.