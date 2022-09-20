× Expand Chattanooga Tourism Company 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. is excited to announce that Samantha Brown, popular travel show host, will be the keynote speaker at the 2022 Chattanooga Tourism Summit. This year’s program includes a State of the Industry by Chief Executive Officer Barry White; keynote by Samantha Brown; VIP Meet & Greet with Samantha Brown; exhibitor showcase; live local entertainment; and post-summit professional development sessions. Nearly 1,000 people attend the event each year, spanning industries including lodging, food and beverage, attractions, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and more.

Tickets are on sale now! Tourism Summit registration is required to attend event, free professional development sessions, and the VIP Meet & Greet.