Chattanooga Workers for Black Lives: Rally, Stories & March

We cannot fight for worker rights and economic justice without also fighting for racial justice! Now more than ever, it is important for our unions and labor movement to recognize the struggles of our black and brown brothers and sisters.

In the midst of Covid-19, essential workers everywhere have been put on the front lines of a global health crisis without proper personal protective equipment and hazard pay. This impact is disproportionately affecting our Black and Latinx communities. We must stand up for the rights of ALL workers!

We will gather at Miller Park before we begin our walk to key sites around downtown and westside Chattanooga. As we walk, we will hear from essential workers, faith leaders and labor leaders, and learn how the labor movement intersects with the struggle for black and brown futures!

***Please wear a mask and practice social distancing for everyone's safety!***