Chattanooga Writers' Guild, monthly meeting

Chattanooga Writers' Guild presents a program to support the writing community on the 2nd Tuesday monthly. It is free and open to the public. It is usually at the downtown library except September and December.

November 12 our speaker is Summer Awad

Summer Awad is a Knoxville native of Palestinian descent. She got her start in performance poetry and performs spoken word under the stage name "Uncensored." Much of her work focuses on biculturalism, politics, and feminism, drawing from both her Palestinian and Southern identities.

Learn more about her play "Walls" at: http://wallsplay.com/