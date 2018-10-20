A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop

to Google Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

You know you want more for your life. You know there’s a part of you that’s yearning for more meaningful work, stronger relationships, or an easier way of moving through the world. You're just not sure HOW to make this happen. Is this you?

If so, this workshop is designed to help you reconnect to the truest parts of yourself, the things that are often buried under endless to-do lists and task-mastering. We'll spend time identifying with our core values, sorting out whether the critical voices chattering at us have anything meaningful to share (you might be surprised to learn they do -- but not what you'd expect!), and diving deeper into our unique personalities. Expect to spend time journaling, participating in meditation/visualization, sharing with others, and laughing.

Sometimes, we just need to step out of the day-to-day hustle and bustle to reconnect with the things we value most. We need a space to shift back to the things we care about. This workshop provides just that space.

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop - 2018-10-20 13:00:00
DI 15.37

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours