A Space to Shift: 4 Hour Workshop

You know you want more for your life. You know there’s a part of you that’s yearning for more meaningful work, stronger relationships, or an easier way of moving through the world. You're just not sure HOW to make this happen. Is this you?

If so, this workshop is designed to help you reconnect to the truest parts of yourself, the things that are often buried under endless to-do lists and task-mastering. We'll spend time identifying with our core values, sorting out whether the critical voices chattering at us have anything meaningful to share (you might be surprised to learn they do -- but not what you'd expect!), and diving deeper into our unique personalities. Expect to spend time journaling, participating in meditation/visualization, sharing with others, and laughing.

Sometimes, we just need to step out of the day-to-day hustle and bustle to reconnect with the things we value most. We need a space to shift back to the things we care about. This workshop provides just that space.