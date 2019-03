In Air Fryer 101, you'll not only learn tips for using your air fryer to get amazing results with prepackaged foods, you'll learn the basics of cooking from scratch in your new favorite kitchen appliance. We'll make juicy chicken, crispy fries, and a restaurant quality dessert with minimal oil and no mess!

Please note: This class is demonstration style. You do not need to own or bring an air fryer with you. You also don't need to own a specific model.