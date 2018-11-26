Beginner Tarot

What is Tarot? Is it mystical, magical or just pretty cards?
In this class, you'll learn about Tarot's origins and history, what a Tarot reading is, and the meanings of the cards.
Students are welcome to bring their own Tarot cards.
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
