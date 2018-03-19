The Chattery Presents "Buy a Home Like a Boss"

Thinking about buying a home but feel overwhelmed?

This class will cover how to buy your first home from start to finish. You'll walk away with house hacks to use in a competitive market.

About the teacher:

Zach Onusic specializes in getting the best deal possible for home buyers and sellers. A Tennessee native, Zach returned to his home state after living in Portland,Oregon where he was a real estate broker with Keller Williams. While there, he gained first-class experience and recognition on one of the highest producing real estate teams in the nation. Zach has experience with every kind of real estate transaction: first-time buyers, re-sale, relocation, luxury, land, developments, multi-family, foreclosures and short sales! His drive that enabled him to excel as a college athlete has transferred to his dedication to his clients. In 2016, Zach was recognized for his hard work and was chosen to be the featured Realtor on TLC's ‘My First Home'. Zach has the experience to negotiate at a high-level, to navigate tricky situations and the disposition to connect deeply with his clients.