Civics 101: Federal Government

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

How well do you know the United States government? Do you know how the government makes decisions on what affects you?

Join us for a basic lesson on the federal government. This non-partisan look at our nation’s government will explain everything you need to know about:

- The branches of government

- Bills becoming law

- Separation of powers

- Voting

- How to make your voice heard

This class is non-partisan and for informational purposes only. The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.

The Edney Innovation Center 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
