Civics 101: Federal Government

How well do you know the United States government? Do you know how the government makes decisions on what affects you?

Join us for a basic lesson on the federal government. This non-partisan look at our nation’s government will explain everything you need to know about:

- The branches of government

- Bills becoming law

- Separation of powers

- Voting

- How to make your voice heard

This class is non-partisan and for informational purposes only. The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.