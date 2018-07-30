Civics 101: Federal Government

How well do you know the United States government? Do you know how the government makes decisions on what affects you?
Join us for a basic lesson on the federal government. This non-partisan look at our nation’s government will explain everything you need to know about:
- The branches of government
- Bills becoming law
- Separation of powers
- Voting
- How to make your voice heard
This class is non-partisan and for informational purposes only. The Civics 101 series is in partnership with the Chattanooga Chapter of League of Women Voters and The Chattery.