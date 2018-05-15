Creating a Brand: It's More Than Just a Pretty Logo

Whether you're just starting your business or looking to scale an existing one, having a solid brand is a the foundation of your success. After all, you can have the best product or service in the world, but if your target client doesn't know about it, your business won't succeed. The first step to spreading that word is creating a brand that represents who you are and will attract your ideal client.

In this class you will learn:

- The elements of a brand (Yes, it's more than just a logo)

- The effect your brand will have on your sales and marketing strategy

- How to build a brand that will resonate with your client

- The most important things to consider before starting to design

- How to articulate your brand throughout your marketing