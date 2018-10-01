Creative Insight Journey: 8 Week Online Course

Are you ready to take your life to the next level?

What if 8 weeks from now, you looked back on your life and stood in awe at the transformation you experienced and the possibilities that now exist.

The Creative Insight Journey is a proven, state-of-the-art methodology based on the Stanford University Master’s degree course “Creativity in Business”, which has revolutionized the art of success. Whatever you are seeking to SHIFT in your life to the better, this course has over 60 experiential exercises and tools to empower you to go from where you are now to where you want to be. These profound teachings will ignite self-discovery, awaken personal insight and empower you to live a life you love.

Everything is within your reach when you Reach for the Best within You! Go from where you are to where you want to be!

PLEASE NOTE: This class is online for 8 weeks. Monday nights Oct 1st – Nov 19th 6:30 – 8:30pm.