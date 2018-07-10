Finding New Clients & Booking Business

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Does this sound familiar: You meet someone at a networking event or received a lead through your digital marketing programs, you have a discovery call or meeting, they ask a ton of questions and then disappear on you? Or maybe they request a proposal, you provide it and then come the constant requests for revisions or price haggling, all to the detriment of your time, sanity, and revenue?

Well not anymore! Say goodbye to the time sucks and price bandits and start cruising prospects through your sales funnel faster.

In this class, Channing Muller, marketing & sales strategist with DCM Communications, wil teach you:

- Where to find your ideal clientele

- How to leverage social media to attract your ideal client (without wasting time on the wrong platforms)

- How to weed out those prospects who only want free advice

- What to do what once you book the meeting

- AND how to close the deal in less time without price drops or multiple rounds of revisions on a contract

