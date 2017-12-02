Join The Chattery at green|spaces chattanooga for a special Holiday edition of Speed Learning during MAINX24! Think speed dating, minus the awkward conversation, sweaty palms and rejection. This FREE holiday themed event will teach you how to play the dreidel game, make a waterless snowglobe, and get ready for the holidays in style!
The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!"
Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
