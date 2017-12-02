The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!"

to Google Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00

Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join The Chattery at green|spaces chattanooga for a special Holiday edition of Speed Learning during MAINX24! Think speed dating, minus the awkward conversation, sweaty palms and rejection. This FREE holiday themed event will teach you how to play the dreidel game, make a waterless snowglobe, and get ready for the holidays in style!

Info
Green Spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs
423-413-8978
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Chattery Presents "Holiday Speed Learning at MAINx24!" - 2017-12-02 14:00:00
Digital Issue 14.47

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 22, 2017

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

Saturday

November 25, 2017

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours