HR for Startups and Small Businesses

The most important decision you make about your business is what people get to be a part of it.

That’s a fact.

But if you’re an entrepreneurial venture or startup, there’s a barrel of other important decisions

and urgent problems to deal with at the beginning: cash flow, strategic planning, production,

competition.

What normally ends up happening is that these other difficult problems take priority in the

beginning, and by the time it’s time for partners, leaders, and employees there’s no strategy or

process in place and the need is so urgent that anyone will do.

People impact everything: production, ideation, culture, finances, customers, technology, sales

-- every aspect of your company. Have a plan for them from the very start.