Introduction to Calligraphy

to Google Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This class is an introduction to the basics of calligraphy. From these basics in class, students can pursue developing the skills of a traditional style of calligraphy or can adapt them into a more contemporary style. Good penmanship is not required - only a desire to enjoy oneself and to learn some of the basics of the art of calligraphy.

Supplies: We will provide all supplies including: paper for practice and calligraphy pens for you to take home. Students will need to bring a small quotation or an inspirational phrase to use for your project.

Info
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Education & Learning
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00 iCalendar - Introduction to Calligraphy - 2019-02-21 18:00:00
DI 16.03

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 17, 2019

Friday

January 18, 2019

Saturday

January 19, 2019

Sunday

January 20, 2019

Monday

January 21, 2019

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours