With Zentangle®, anyone can create beautiful images from repetitive patterns—no artistic ability or training required! This method is easy to learn and easy to do. Zentangle® provides a fun and lighthearted way to relax while intentionally facilitating a shift in focus and perspective.

Zentangle® is:

- An intuitive art form

- A creativity exercise

- A focusing technique

- A relaxing, meditative experience

Supplies: All supplies included.