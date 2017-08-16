The Chattery Presents "It's Not You, It's Your Website"

The Edney 1100 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Not seeing the results you hoped for online? It might be time for a website audit.

To contribute to your bottom line, your company’s website needs to combine technical best practices, intentional conversion opportunities, informative content, and user-friendly design.

At this brown bag lunch session, you’ll learn the whys and hows of a website audit and walk away with free online tools to use as soon as you’re back at your desk. We’ll dive into a technical, design, and content review to get you started and show you how to continue to track your progress as you begin to make website improvements.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Hurry and grab your seat.

