Makeup in Minutes

The average person doesn't has time to spend an hour on makeup - we understand life is hectic and you are busy! Banish YouTube videos that speed up dramatic looks to act like they are natural or easy from your mind. We will show you simple easy to do looks that really pull your outfit together and give you a "finished" appearance! Each participant will leave with 10 small eyeshadows, some of which can also be used as blush, and the knowledge to do your makeup look in minutes!