Happiness isn’t something you have to chase or dole out sparingly only after reaching a particular milestone. This workshop teaches you powerful tools that get to the root of why you have made it hard to achieve and helps you shift your mindset away from old patterns that have been keeping you from showing up with killer happiness!
The Chattery presents "Mindset Mojo for Happiness in 2018"
Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
