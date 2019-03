In this class, you will get inspired to live again, get pointers on how to get unstuck and to learn a story of overcoming the odds no matter what you may have been through or are currently going through. Everyone has a story and it’s unique in its own way.

The truth of the matter is that you are not alone and that you are bigger than any circumstance. The story and topics covered will touch your heart and will give you the courage to start over again and live your best life on your terms.