The Marketing Strategy Development Series, Part 3: A Marketing Communication Strategy

A well-built brand is made up of way more than just a great logo. In this four part series we will look at the essentials of developing specific, measurable, aspirational, realistic and timely metrics that drive marketing efforts. Each class has been developed to be taken by individually; However, to fully understand the foundational process necessary to build a responsive brand, it’s suggested that all 4 classes are taken in sequence.

Classes are a mix of lecture style and hands on to maximize learning potential and ability to implement on your own, immediately after each training session. These classes are bring your own lunch.

October 25th Part 3: How to Develop a Marketing Communication Strategy

Statistically, we are actually worse at marketing than our historical industry counterparts. But that is mostly because communications have changed and we have so many more mediums we must learn and navigate. What used to be straightforward, is now complex and results in a lack of a fully developed integrated marketing mix. In this class we will learn how to develop a simplified plan that both reaches organizational goals and your ideal target market.