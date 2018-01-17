The Chattery presents “Wedding Planning 101”

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Weddings can be stressful, but having a well-planned one makes all the difference. If you're planning a walk down the aisle, join us for an insider's guide to all things you need to know to plan a wedding, including tips to stay organized, and ways to stay on a budget. You'll walk away armed with planning materials including spreadsheets and other documents to make sure you're ready.

Chattanooga Workspace 302 W 6th Street., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
