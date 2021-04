Chattywampus Trio Recital

Flutist, Cindy Solfest-Wallis, clarinetist, Nicholas Hartline, and pianist, Alan Nichols will present an evening of trio works. Featuring works by CPE Bach, Gary Schocker, Eric Ewazen, Herman Beeftink, and César Cui.

Livestream URL: https://youtu.be/D9najVMm4Bw