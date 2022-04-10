Southern Adventist University invites you to enjoy the School of Music choral ensembles, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, in concert on Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori will perform a wide spectrum of music themed “Songs of Wisdom, Wit, and Wonder.” The performance will include a newly commissioned composition by Roland Carter that pays tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. Carter is an internationally renowned musician dedicated to preserving the religious music of African Americans. This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Choral Ensembles Concert
to
Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
EPB Community Spotlight
Monday
-
Concerts & Live Musicof Montreal
-
Tuesday
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness Home & GardenIntroduction to Ayurveda: Principles for Self Care
-
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning Food & Drink Home & GardenSt. Patrick's Day Cocktails
-
Thursday
-
Outdoor Talks & ReadingsNature by the Pint: Urban Coyotes
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningDate Night Painting: Sweetheart Trees
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDrivin N Cryin
-
Saturday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicChattanooga Bands Throwdown Showcase Showdown
-
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenGet Organized: Kitchen and Pantry Edition
-
-
Charity & FundraisersPickup for a Pint Litter Cleanup
-
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsBrushes and Brunch
-