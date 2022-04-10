Choral Ensembles Concert

Southern Adventist University invites you to enjoy the School of Music choral ensembles, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, in concert on Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori will perform a wide spectrum of music themed “Songs of Wisdom, Wit, and Wonder.” The performance will include a newly commissioned composition by Roland Carter that pays tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. Carter is an internationally renowned musician dedicated to preserving the religious music of African Americans. This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.