Choral Ensembles Concert

to

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University invites you to enjoy the School of Music choral ensembles, under the direction of Gennevieve Brown-Kibble, in concert on Sunday, April 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Mabel Wood Hall’s Ackerman Auditorium. Bel Canto, Die Meistersinger, and I Cantori will perform a wide spectrum of music themed “Songs of Wisdom, Wit, and Wonder.” The performance will include a newly commissioned composition by Roland Carter that pays tribute to the life and legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis. Carter is an internationally renowned musician dedicated to preserving the religious music of African Americans. This event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

Info

Southern Adventist University 4881 Taylor Circle, Collegedale, Tennessee 37315
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Choral Ensembles Concert - 2022-04-10 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Choral Ensembles Concert - 2022-04-10 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Choral Ensembles Concert - 2022-04-10 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Choral Ensembles Concert - 2022-04-10 07:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 14, 2022

Tuesday

March 15, 2022

Wednesday

March 16, 2022

Thursday

March 17, 2022

Friday

March 18, 2022

Saturday

March 19, 2022

Sunday

March 20, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours