Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Arguably no one did more to shape understanding of the modern American city than Jane Jacobs, the visionary activist and author of "The Death and Life of Great American Cities" who fought to preserve urban communities in the face of destructive development projects. Here, she fights against the ruthless redevelopment projects of urban planner Robert Moses.

Showtimes and tickets available at www.chattpalace.com.

The Palace Picture House 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

