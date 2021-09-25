City of East Ridge Centennial Celebration

In 2021, the City of East Ridge is celebrating 100 years! There’s no better way to honor such a momentous occasion than a community birthday party - The City of East Ridge Centennial Celebration Festival! This free, one day event will include music by local bands, beer garden featuring six local breweries, arts and crafts marketplace, history walk, food trucks, family friendly activities, fireworks display, and some special birthday surprises for the community. We would like to invite you to help us honor our history and be a pioneer of our future. Please join us for the East Ridge Centennial Celebration at Camp Jordan Park on September 25th, 2021.