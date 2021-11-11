× Expand River City Company City Sweat

The River City Company, "Welcome Back to Downtown Chattanooga" series is continuing with the return of City Sweat! The free workout series open to all levels. Join us to burn a few calories while having fun in Downtown!

Last Class of 2021: Yoga with Jill Allen

Thank you to our Sponsors: Tennessee American Water, Benwood Foundation, and Lyndhurst Foundation.

COVID-19 Statement: River City Company has taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending City Sweat.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending City Sweat, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.