Civics 101: Chattanooga & Hamilton County Government

Do you understand how your local government works? In this class, we’re going to look into the Hamilton County and City of Chattanooga governments. We’ll talk through the roles of the county and city governments, the way that ordinances are passed, and how to make your own perspectives and preferences known to our local representatives.

In this class we will discuss the basics of:

How the City and County governments are structured

How the City and County governments work together

How to make your voice heard

This class is part of a series of classes on Civics. Find the full list here: www.thechattery.org/civics

Please note: this event is by donation. All proceeds go to Chattanooga State’s First in the Family Scholarship, established in memory of Tom Edd Wilson. The scholarship supports students who are first-generation college students.

About the teacher:

Dr. Liz Norell did not grow up in a particularly political family. In fact, when she was about eight years old, her father had her take a political ideology quiz from the weekend newspaper, and the results horrified him so thoroughly that they’ve rarely talked about politics since. However, she felt her interest in politics grow deeper during her undergraduate studies at George Washington University; there, Washington, DC was her laboratory as she pursued a degree in journalism, intent on bringing unbiased information to the masses. Life took a few turns before she went back to school to get her Ph.D. in political science from the University of Texas Dallas. Although she primarily studies public opinion and political behavior, she's borderline obsessed with the Supreme Court. Her favorite thing in the world is teaching the inner workings of American government to others -- most of the time, she does so at Chattanooga State Community College, but honestly? She'll grab any excuse to do so outside of a college classroom, too.