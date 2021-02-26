Classic Cocktails: Amaro

Amaro is an Italian herbal liqueur that is usually consumed as an after-dinner digestif, but did you know it also serves as a great base for delicious cocktails?

In this cocktail class, we will be discussing and tasting drinks using amaro! Participants will learn the basic skills needed to replicate tasty drinks at home, as well as fun ways to impress your friends and families with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes. At the end of the class, everyone will receive access to the recipes and instructions for all of the drinks.

There is an option to purchase a 'cocktail kit' which will include a small bottle of The Bitter Bottle's bitters and any other non-perishable (non-alcohol) ingredients we will be working with. These cocktail kits can be delivered or picked up for locals or mailed for those out of town.

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $15

Class + Supplies - $30 total. Add on supplies below (mailing costs will be added if you are outside of Chattanooga; local delivery is free). PLEASE NOTE: Order by Saturday, February 20 at 1pm if outside of Chattanooga and Thursday, February 25 at 1pm if in Chattanooga for local delivery.

About the instructor:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.