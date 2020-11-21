Clay Sculpting Demonstration by Bob Fazio

Our "Live, Masked & Socially Distanced Art Demonstration Series" continues with a gallery artist favorite -- Bob Fazio.

Bob will be sculpting another masterpiece live in the front window of Area 61 Gallery this Saturday, 11/21 from 1-5 pm.

Bob works in many mediums - clay, acrylic, watercolor, pastels - but he loves to sculpt in clay. Bob's in-gallery live demos are wonderful as he taught art for many years, so he is generous with sharing his process and techniques in a language that resonates with all ages and all skill levels.

Mask up and drop by Area 61 Gallery this Saturday to meet (or reconnect with) Bob and pick up some new skills or be inspired to learn something new.

PS - Bob brought over 100 pieces of pottery - terracotta, stoneware & porcelain pieces - that are perfect for gifting this season, so you can support local and cross off some of your holiday original, handmade gifts to-buy list as well.

Bob's Bio:

From 1980 to 2008 Bob Fazio taught studio art to young people at Baylor School (a co-educational college-prep school in Chattanooga, TN) where they learned to draw, compose visual information, and see their world in a new way.

A native of New Jersey, but a long time resident of Chattanooga, Bob also taught at Notre Dame High School, University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, and The Hunter Museum. His specialty is in the field of ceramic clay sculpture and pottery production, but he taught all levels of drawing and color theory as well.

Bob has always believed that all humans have a natural ability to be creative and as an art instructor, he focused on channeling and forming that creative potential.

He is retired from formal education today but continues to share his creativity through gardening and cooking classes with his wife, Beverly Diane Boyd.

They have 3 adult children and five grandchildren. His experiences and drive to share fuel his unrestrained imagination and his latest studio works.