Clean and Green, Downtown Chattanooga’s annual cleanup and beautification event, is back in 2018 and scheduled for Saturday, April 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. Clean and Green is a volunteer program that focuses on litter removal and beautification projects throughout Downtown Chattanooga and surrounding neighborhoods. Businesses, civic groups, families and individuals are all welcome to participate; all supplies for volunteers such as garbage bags and gloves will be provided.

Check in and assignment of cleaning areas and projects will occur at Miller Plaza, 850 Market Street, at 8 a.m. on the day of the event along with volunteer breakfast and t-shirt distribution. Volunteers will then leave Miller Plaza to complete his or her assigned task.

“Families, churches, downtown residents, professional groups – there are so many different types of Chattanoogans that Clean and Green has become their annual day of giving,” states Meagan Shinn, Program Director for River City Company. “Not only do we need volunteers for general litter pickup but also for the numerous community requested special projects we have lined up.”

Special project requests have been submitted to River City Company by a variety of non-profits, community groups and individuals. The projects will range from planting community gardens, painting murals, large scale graffiti removal and playground cleanups.

“I enjoy the sense of camaraderie and giving back, making my adopted city cleaner and more attractive for those who live here and visit,’ states Bill Bell, a three time Clean and Green volunteer. “I think it's important, particularly in these times, to work together for the common good."

Since 2011, Clean and Green has enlisted over 4,600 volunteers; collected over 7,100 bags of trash; graffiti has been removed from over 115 buildings, monuments and various city infrastructure like parking meters and bus stops; and 55 city blocks and multiple neighborhoods surrounding downtown have been cleaned nine times. Many special projects have also occurred during Clean and Green including adding downtown greenery; five community gardens have been planted or maintained; seven playgrounds have been renewed; four murals has been painted; two river cleanups have occurred; and an invasive plant species removal took place in 2017.

“As a native of Chattanooga, I take great pride in the development and beautification of our city. I look forward to volunteering for Clean and Green annually,” states Patricia Russell, four time Clean and Green volunteer and East Brainerd resident. “It helps me to intentionally give back to my community as well as work side by side with a variety of residents for an outstanding purpose.”

This River City Company program is made possible through sponsors Volkswagen Chattanooga and The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and partners SERVPRO of Chattanooga, Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise and the City of Chattanooga.

For more information or to sign up for Clean and Green, visit cleanandgreenchattanooga.com or call 423.265.3700.