Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night

Cleveland WorkSpace is hosting an Open Studio Night art show on Friday, July 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., in their gallery located in the Old Woolen Mill at 445 Church Street SE, Cleveland, Tennessee. There is no cost of admission for this evening of fine art, but donations to help the program continue are always graciously accepted.

Open Studio Nights are typically held on the second Fridays of each month. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs have been featured in past shows, as well as performance art and even unusual pieces like werewolf baby dolls. “Play” is the theme for July’s Open Studio Night, which will feature work from more than a dozen local artists.

Featured artists include Varner, as well as WorkSpace members Claudia Hoffer and Jackie Cory. Glass art from Kim Currin of Glassworks, also located at the Old Woolen Mill, will also be displayed. In addition, there will be artwork from Lori McDaniel, M.B. Hetzel, Dakota Faricelli, Brock Hall, Erica Stewart, Lucinia Miles, Rebecca Bianucci and Elizabeth Evans.

Performing throughout the free event is local musician James Snider, a Lee University alumni and the lead singer of Fresh Mind. Light refreshments will also be served.