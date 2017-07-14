Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night

to Google Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00

Old Woolen Mill 445 Church Street SE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37311

Cleveland WorkSpace is hosting an Open Studio Night art show on Friday, July 14, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., in their gallery located in the Old Woolen Mill at 445 Church Street SE, Cleveland, Tennessee. There is no cost of admission for this evening of fine art, but donations to help the program continue are always graciously accepted.

Open Studio Nights are typically held on the second Fridays of each month. Paintings, sculptures, drawings and photographs have been featured in past shows, as well as performance art and even unusual pieces like werewolf baby dolls. “Play” is the theme for July’s Open Studio Night, which will feature work from more than a dozen local artists.

Featured artists include Varner, as well as WorkSpace members Claudia Hoffer and Jackie Cory. Glass art from Kim Currin of Glassworks, also located at the Old Woolen Mill, will also be displayed. In addition, there will be artwork from Lori McDaniel, M.B. Hetzel, Dakota Faricelli, Brock Hall, Erica Stewart, Lucinia Miles, Rebecca Bianucci and Elizabeth Evans.

Performing throughout the free event is local musician James Snider, a Lee University alumni and the lead singer of Fresh Mind. Light refreshments will also be served.

Info
Old Woolen Mill 445 Church Street SE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37311 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00 iCalendar - Cleveland WorkSpace Open Studio Night - 2017-07-14 17:30:00
Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 11, 2017

Wednesday

July 12, 2017

Thursday

July 13, 2017

Friday

July 14, 2017

Saturday

July 15, 2017

Sunday

July 16, 2017

Monday

July 17, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours