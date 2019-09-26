CNE Dinner Table Series: Orchard Knob Elementary

Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

CNE is hosting a series of community dinners throughout September to break bread with Chattanooga residents and talk about what we love about our city and what it means to live here.

Our second series dinner will be held at Orchard Knob Elementary on Thursday, September 26th, at 5:30 PM. The meal is totally free, and we'll have childcare onsite. We urge individuals and families alike to come join us. Everyone bring their appetite!

You can RSVP here on Facebook or to Ms. Easley at 423-493-0385.

All OKES student families that RSVP and attend will be eligible for a free giveaway. Everyone come out and tell us why you love Chattanooga and your community!

Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E. Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
