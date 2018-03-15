Cocktails In Color: Let It Glow

Get glowing with the spirit of cocktails and art as the Cocktails in Color series returns. This evening mixologists from the Flying Squirrel will take on a psychedelic style as they share works from New Media, New Millennium: Digital Art from the Thoma Foundation and then design specialty cocktails inspired by the art. While sipping your cocktail, get into the artistic spirit and make your own lite brite creations and take polaroid selfies.

Event ticket includes one specialty cocktail (full cash bar available with additional drinks).

$15 / members

$20 / general