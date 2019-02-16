Coffee Origins and Varietals

Mad Priest Coffee Roasters 719 Cherry Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s a new year and Mad Priest wants to help folks get to the next level with their coffee knowledge in 2019.

Coffee Catechism is an opportunity to learn more about the complexity and intricacies of the wonderful commodity called coffee. The goal of these classes is to give an overview of some of the different aspects of this crazy plant, with hands on opportunities as well.

Classes will be on Saturdays from 10am-11:30am at The Mad Priest // Coffee & Cocktails (719 Cherry Street). They are all limited to 10 people* and the cost is $10. Teachers include Mad Priest owner, Michael Rice and head of quality control, Mark Stahlwood. Dates and topics are:

