Coffee Talk with Dionne Jenkins: Diversity and Inclusion

This month's Coffee Talk is with Dionne Jenkins, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at TVFCU.

Coffee Talks are an opportunity to connect, sip coffee and have conversation with creatives in our community. Happening once a month at The Chattery, coffee dates are IRL moments to be inspired, have candid conversations and meet new friends.

With this event, Dionne will share her insights on diversity and inclusion.

All Coffee Talks have a $5 admission fee, and all events include coffee and light bites.

About the speaker:

Dionne Jenkins is a native of Philadelphia, PA but considers herself a “Southern Girl”, as she has spent a large majority of her life in the South. She is currently the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union. In this role, Jenkins works collaboratively with senior leadership to develop initiatives that increase diversity among staff through recruitment, retention, and community engagement in order to advance TVFCU’s mission and vision. She serves as a centralized resource for diversity and inclusion initiatives and is an advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion within the Credit Union and the community.

Mrs. Jenkins received both her Bachelor of Science and her Masters’ degree in Business Administration from Bryan College. She is an avid community volunteer who serves on numerous Boards and Commissions.

Jenkins is a graduate of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga 2018 Inclusion by Design Executive Leadership Development Program and Leadership Chattanooga (2015). She received the Community Visionary Award from First Baptist Church in 2016, was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the American Lung Association in 2017, is a Girls Inc. 2018 UnBought & UnBossed honoree and was recognized by City Scope magazine in The Gold Club 2018 edition as one of 30 influential business leaders in Chattanooga. Recently, Jenkins published an article in CUES Credit Union Magazine entitled Diversity Insight: Not Intentionally Inclusive = Unintentionally Exclusive.

She and her husband, Don, are active in their church and share a passion for helping children reach their highest potential. The couple has three children: Marquis, Jadon and Justin!