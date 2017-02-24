The surrealist American musician Bruce Hampton began his career with an unprecedented six figure record deal in 1970. The Hampton Grease Band's first album, Music to Eat, is said to have been the second worst selling album in the history of Columbia Records (A yoga record was the worst selling album.) He made a brave decision and continued his musical career, devoting himself to creating pure art rather than attempt any commercial success.

The result has been an amazing, influential 50 year catalog of music and philosophy, including acclaimed bodies of work with The Late Bronze Age, Aquarium Rescue Unit, Fiji Mariners, The Codetalkers and The Quark Alliance. On Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Hampton was the voice of a potted shrubbery named Warren, and in the film Sling Blade, he played the role of the band manager Morris. In 2012, the documentary Basically Frightened: The Musical Madness of Col. Bruce Hampton, Ret. was released. Dubbed the father of the Jam Band music scene, he is a guru to many a celeb, with many ardent fans, including Billy Bob Thornton, Peter Buck, Derek Trucks and Phish.

