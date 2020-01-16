Collaborative Concert: Miami University Men’s Glee Club

The Chattanooga Boys Choir is excited to present the University of Miami Men’s Glee Club in a special concert as part of their southeastern United States tour. Fifty members of the CBC’s Handel, Concert, and Cantabile choirs will perform on the program along with the forty members of the acclaimed Men’s Glee Club from the University of Miami, located in Oxford, Ohio

Founded in 1907, the Miami University Men’s Glee Club has maintained a tradition of musical excellence, brotherhood, and camaraderie throughout it storied history. The membership in the Glee Club numbers represents many academic disciplines across the university. For more than a century, these Brothers in Song have presented concerts to countless audiences on campus and around the state, nation, and world. Recent international tours have included performances in Belgium, England, France, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, and Wales. In May 2014, the group was named First Place and Overall Grand Champion at the Concours European de Chant Choral in Luxembourg. The group’s repertoire encompasses a wide range of music from Gregorian chant, Renaissance motets, folksongs, opera and Broadway choruses, spirituals, and contemporary works. Among the oldest and largest collegiate male glee clubs in the nation, the Glee Club also is among Miami’s oldest student organizations and its oldest musical ensemble. The Glee Club strives to present music of the highest caliber while enjoying the camaraderie of a vibrant brotherhood.

Founded in 1954, the Chattanooga Boys Choir is the oldest boy choir in the southeastern United States. Started as one choir of thirty boys, the organization now includes over one hundred choristers in five different ensembles from across the Chattanooga area and northwest Georgia. Members represent over thirty different public, private, and parochial schools and several home-schooled students. The CBC has performed all across the United States and in twenty countries around the world including England, Australia, Mexico, and Germany. Most recently, the CBC has represented Chattanooga in performance tours in the Czech Republic, Ireland, Canada, and Cuba. The choir appeared at Carnegie Hall in 2005 and 2017, and has been a featured performer at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival three times. In 2013 the Chattanooga Boys Choir performed in Havana by invitation of the Cuban Ministry of Culture, becoming the first children’s choir from the United States to perform in Cuba in over half a century. In 2019, the choir was one of four youth/children’s choirs to represent the United States at the Festival Coral Internacional Costa Rica por la paz (International Choral Festival for Peace) in San José, Costa Rica. From the great cathedrals of Europe and the White House to Major League ballparks and the Grand Ole Opry, the CBC represents the city as Chattanooga’s “Ambassadors of Goodwill.”

The performance is free, and a goodwill offering will be collected to offset touring expenses.