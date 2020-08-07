Color Me Happy Hour

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Color Me Happy Hour

We’re all missing in-person connection, and while we love getting to know you via our online classes, we decided to dedicate an entire hour to “hanging out” online. Join us for our fun, free Color Me Happy Hour!

Grab a drink and make a new friend or connect over the simple act of coloring. There’s no agenda, just chatting and coloring together.

Use your own coloring sheets, or download and print the below ones from Chattanooga area artists and organizations:

  • Sculpture Fields
  • Neat Pony: Sunrise or Sailor Harry
  • Tennessee Aquarium

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/color-me-happy-hour-online-class-tickets-113799270682

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Color Me Happy Hour - 2020-08-07 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Color Me Happy Hour - 2020-08-07 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Color Me Happy Hour - 2020-08-07 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Color Me Happy Hour - 2020-08-07 17:30:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

July 20, 2020

Tuesday

July 21, 2020

Wednesday

July 22, 2020

Thursday

July 23, 2020

Friday

July 24, 2020

Saturday

July 25, 2020

Sunday

July 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse