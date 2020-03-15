For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

For colored girls who have considered suicide/ when the rainbow is enuf, Ntozake Shange's first work, tells the stories of seven women who have suffered oppression in a racist and sexist society. The choreopoem is an innovative combination of poetry, drama, music, and dance. This performance piece was selected by RedInk Wellness Coach and Director, Fallon Clark due to it’s therapeutic undertone and author’s own admission...”this work is more of a healing ritual”. There will be a brief audience talk back immediately following each performance with the cast and production team to support RedInk’s ”Healing through Art Initiative” —using the arts creative practices to promote healing, wellness, coping, and personal change.

Barking Legs Theater 1307 Dodds Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Theater & Dance
615-412-9640
