Comedy #atthemoxy

This is a FREE event! Be prepared to giggle and hashtag the night away #atthemoxy and don't forget to bring your pooch for this dog-friendly event.

Come early for dinner with Fūd Vybez food truck!

We will be slinging the hahas at Moxy Chattanooga Downtown for a special evening featuring Greg Behrens from Sirius XM and Rooftop Comedy!

Also appearing will be Aaron Chasteen, who will be featured on the upcoming Amazon Prime show Punching Below the Bible Belt.

And don't miss Donnie Marsh, host of Chatt Talk Tonight

Hosted by Bridgette Martin

Greg Behrens is a comedian from Atlanta, GA regularly featured at clubs throughout the country including The Comedy Attic, The Improv, The Punchline, as well as the creator and host of, Jokin' Off: A Comedy Battle, the popular monthly competitive one liner showcase presented by The Laughing Skull Lounge. Greg was a semi-finalist in the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, and a finalist in the Devil Cup at Broadway Comedy Club in NYC . He has also performed in the Boston Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, The San Francisco Comedy Competition, Memphis Comedy Festival, Red Clay Comedy Festival, Sweetwater 420 Festival, and more. In addition to stand-up, Greg is a longtime writer and cast member in Atlanta's premiere live sketch comedy troupe, Sketchworks. Greg's comedy can be heard on Audible, Rooftop Comedy, Sirius XM, and in his humor column Gregular Thoughts at imposemagazine.com